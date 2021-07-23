UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Warship Defender Only Operational Vessel Of This Type In Royal Navy - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:00 AM

UK Warship Defender Only Operational Vessel of This Type in Royal Navy - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The UK's HMS Defender warship, which provoked a border incident in the Russian territorial waters off Crimea in early July, is the only remaining operational ship of its class in the Royal Navy, Defense News reported Thursday, citing defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin.

The UK Royal Navy has a total of six Type 45 destroyers, but four of them are currently unavailable due to being in various stages of maintenance or upgrade. Another warship, HMS Diamond, encountered technical problems earlier in the month while on deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. This leaves only HMS Defender capable of operations, the minister told the news outlet.

On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said that UK Navy's Defender destroyer entered Russia's territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in Crimea.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces had to fire warning shots to divert the destroyer.

For its part, the UK Defense Ministry said the destroyer was en route from Ukraine's Odesa to Georgia, and there were no warning shots at all. According to the footage published by the Russian security service FSB, the ship ignored warnings about the use of weapons and only left the waters near Crimea after warning shots.

The Kremlin called the incident a provocation plotted from overseas to test possible soft spots in Russia's response system.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia United Kingdom Georgia June July Border All From

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

4 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

5 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

5 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

5 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

6 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.