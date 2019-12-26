UK Warship Shadows Russian Training Vessel Through English Channel - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) A UK Royal Navy patrol ship escorted a Russian training vessel through the English Channel on Christmas Eve, media reported on Thursday.

The Smolnyy-class training ship, dubbed the Perekop, is attached to the Russian Baltic Fleet, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

The Russian vessel passed close to UK international waters when the HMS Tyne, a UK Royal Navy warship, set sail to monitor it, the media outlet added.

In August, a Royal Navy patrol ship monitored Russian ship Vasily Bykov through UK waters in a similar incident. In October, the HMS Mersey vessel of the UK Royal Navy escorted a group of three ships of Russia's Baltic Fleet as they headed along the UK coast to the English Channel.