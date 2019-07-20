UrduPoint.com
UK Warship Tried To Stop Iran From Seizing Tanker - Revolutionary Guards

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:20 PM

UK Warship Tried to Stop Iran From Seizing Tanker - Revolutionary Guards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) A UK warship escorting the Stena Impero oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz tried to stop Iran's Revolutionary Guards from seizing it, a spokesman for the Iranian military unit said Saturday.

Ramezan Sharif said the UK-flagged ship had broken maritime rules by switching off its tracking system and ignoring the lane for ships going to the Persian Gulf, according to the Fars news agency.

The warship resisted and interfered with the Guards' attempts to capture the tanker but the Iranian military was able to stop the commercial vessel and bring it into a harbor.

There are 23 people aboard the ship, including 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino. Its commercial operator, Stena Bulk, said they were working on a formal request to meet the crew who were said to be in good health.

