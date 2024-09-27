UK Watchdog Bans Naomi Campbell From Running Charity Over 'misconduct'
Published September 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Former supermodel Naomi Campbell has been barred from running a charity after an inquiry found funds raised by an organisation she founded was spent on spa treatment and room service charges.
The inquiry into Fashion for Relief, released on Thursday, identified "multiple instances of misconduct", including use of charity money to pay for a five-star hotel stay for Campbell in the south of France.
The finding by the UK Charity Commission means Campbell, 54, has now been disqualified from running a charity for five years. Two other trustees also received bans.
The watchdog probe found that between April 2016 and July 2022, only 8.5 percent of Fashion for Relief's overall expenditure went on grants to charities.
Campbell, who in 1987 became the first black model to feature on the cover of UK Vogue in 20 years, achieved worldwide fame in the 1990s and remains a highly influential figure in the industry.
In June, an exhibition dedicated to her opened at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.
Speaking in Paris on Thursday after receiving an honour from the French government, the British celebrity denied any responsibility for the mishandling of donations.
"I was not in control of my charity. I put the control in the hands of a lawyer," she told reporters after she was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.
The model added that she was "investigating to find out what and how -- as everything I do and every penny I ever raised goes towards charities".
