MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The UK Charity Commission has launched a new investigation into The Ashley Foundation a housing and homelessness charity due to concerns about its expenditure and property transactions, the country's government said on Wednesday.

"The Charity Commission has opened a new statutory inquiry into a housing and homelessness charity, The Ashley Foundation (registered charity 1063208), over serious financial concerns," the government said in a statement.

The watchdog was concerned about purchases of luxury goods made with the credit card of the charity's former CEO, Tiffany Carr, which were reimbursed by The Ashley Foundation but were not connected to its activities. Therefore, the probe is set to establish "whether the transactions were reasonable and in the charity's best interests.

"

"The Commission is also aware that charity properties were sold to a third party and then re-sold on the same day for a significantly higher value. The properties are now being managed by the charity under a management agreement with a third party, the terms of which raise potential concerns," the statement added.

Earlier in March, the regulator opened another inquiry into the charity due to a serious concern that there might have been mismanagement, misconduct or both within the foundation.

Following the investigation, the сommission will publish a report providing detailed information on issues examined by the regulatory, its actions as part of the inquiry and the results.