UK Watchdog Says Only 10% of Police Officers Fired After Gross Misconduct Finding- Reports

Fewer than one in 10 UK police officers who were found to have committed gross misconduct are fired, according to the UK Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing the watchdog's report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Fewer than one in 10 UK police officers who were found to have committed gross misconduct are fired, according to the UK Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing the watchdog's report.

According to the IOPC's figures, only 54 out of 641 officers, or 8.4 percent, in England and Wales who may have so grossly violated standards that they were to be dismissed between 2015 and 2020, were, in fact, fired following an internal disciplinary action.

Among those officers who should have been tried over possible misconduct, only 363 out of 848 officers have faced justice so far as per the IOPC's recommendations, the newspaper reported.

The IOPC succeeded the Independent Police Complaints Commission in 2018 as a result of a reform aimed at ensuring greater accountability to the public. But the new authority has since faced harsh criticism over the complaints process, its independence and the fact that some high profile cases have taken several years to be investigated.

