UK Watchdog Slams Current Model for Border Between EU, Great Britain as Unsustainable

The existing operating model for border between the European Union and Great Britain (GB) is proving unsustainable and there is a need for further work to make the system operational when full customs controls will be introduced next year, UK public spending watchdog National Audit Office (NAO) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The existing operating model for border between the European Union and Great Britain (GB) is proving unsustainable and there is a need for further work to make the system operational when full customs controls will be introduced next year, UK public spending watchdog National Audit Office (NAO) said on Friday.

The United Kingdom left the single market and customs union when the Brexit transition period ended on December 31, 2020. The UK and the EU no longer follow the same customs rules, regulatory standards or enforcement mechanisms, meaning goods crossing the border are now subject to customs formalities. The UK government has been delaying introducing its own checks to avoid delays at ports.

"The current overall operating model for the EU-GB border is not sustainable, and much more work is needed to put in place a stable operating model that eliminates any risk of WTO challenge from trading partners, does not require any temporary supports, and has clarity and ease of use for border users," NAO said in a press release accompanying its new report titled "The UK border: Post UK-EU transition period."

While congratulating the UK government for a significant achievement in avoiding the worst-case scenario of long border queues last January, the NAO warned in the report that the delays in instituting border checks were increasing the risk of trade disputes, smuggling and health issues.

"Repeated delays to putting in place an effective border regime also leaves the UK open to potential challenge that it is not complying with international trading rules, and more likely that gaps in border controls could be exploited," NAO said.

When it comes to Northern Ireland, the NAO concluded that the timetable for ending the grace period for implementing post-Brexit checks on goods going from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland was unrealistic.

"Regarding Northern Ireland, the arrangements that the UK government put in place to help facilitate trade into Northern Ireland from GB have been of value. However, it is very unlikely that all the systems, infrastructure and resources could have been put in place to implement the Protocol when grace periods were due to expire on 1 October 2021," NAO added.

David Frost, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, will meet on Friday with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. The officials are expected to discuss the protocol governing trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

To ease the introduction of customs formalities, the UK government decided to phase in customs requirements for imports from the EU between January and July 2021. In March 2021, it announced it was further delaying the introduction of full import checks, on average by six months.

In September 2021, it announced delays once again to various border checks; requirements for pre-notification of agri-food imports will not be introduced until January 2022, while requirements for safety and security declarations, export health certificates, and physical checks on most agrifood goods will not be in place until July 2022. This is due to the pressures businesses face in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit simultaneously, and because the UK government still has work to do in preparation for changes.