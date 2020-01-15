UrduPoint.com
UK Watchdog Urges British Charities To Invest Ethically, Care Less About Profit

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:20 PM

Charities in the United Kingdom should be investing their funds into businesses that have principles even if facing financial losses, the UK Charity Commission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Charities in the United Kingdom should be investing their funds into businesses that have principles even if facing financial losses, the UK Charity Commission said on Wednesday.

"Trustees have a duty to maximise the financial returns generated from the way in which they invest their charity's assets, but the Commission also encourages them to consider whether their investments are consistent with their charity's aims. As public expectations and attitudes evolve, there are welcome signals that charities are thinking about how to reconcile achieving good returns with responsible investments that align with the charity's mission and purposes," the commission said in a blog.

The biggest 5,000 charities in the UK have combined investment assets worth approximately 116 billion Pounds ($151 billion), according to The Guardian.

The charity commission is a non-ministerial department, which registers and regulates charities in England and Wales.

