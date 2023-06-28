Open Menu

UK Water Bills May Increase By 40% By 2030 Due To Fight With Sewage Pollution - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Water bills in the United Kingdom could rise by 40% by 2030 as water companies seek to offset the costs of fighting the sewage pollution crisis in the country, The Times reported on Wednesday.

In May, Water UK, an association representing the country's water companies, said that UK residents would face rising water bills as water companies were ready to invest 10 billion Pounds ($12.

7 billion) in a new scheme to modernize sewage systems.

Most water companies are asking the regulator to approve tariff increases of an average of 25% between 2025 and 2030, the report added. In particular, South East Water plans to increase bills by 39% by 2030, while Thames Water and Wessex Water by 20% and 30%, respectively, the newspaper noted.

Tariff increases are due to be announced in 2024, with annual water bills rising from an average of 450 to 680 pounds in some parts of the country, the report read.

