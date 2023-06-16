UK Water Company Bans Use of Hosepipes in South Due to Heat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) UK water company South East Water, which supplies water to the south of England, said on Friday that it had banned the use of hosepipes in the counties of Kent and Sussex as excessive consumption due to heat risked causing shortages.

"Demand for drinking water in Kent and Sussex has reached record levels in June - with customers using a similar amount of water as in the drought last year. We have been left with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers within our Kent and Sussex supply areas until further notice. We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both essential uses and to protect the environment," the company said in a statement.

Households are banned from watering gardens, washing cars, patios and boats and filling swimming and paddling pools, the statement read.

The usual level of water consumption in the region is 540 million liters (142 million gallons) per day, but the ongoing heat wave has now elevated this figure to 650 million liters on average, which has led to interruptions in water supply, the company added.

In the first half of June, the temperature in the south of the UK rose above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The hot weather is expected to continue across England in the coming days, with temperatures reaching 28 degrees Celsius in London. In addition, this week, a number of schools in the south of England were closed due to water cuts.