UrduPoint.com

UK Water Company Bans Use Of Hosepipes In South Due To Heat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UK Water Company Bans Use of Hosepipes in South Due to Heat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) UK water company South East Water, which supplies water to the south of England, said on Friday that it had banned the use of hosepipes in the counties of Kent and Sussex as excessive consumption due to heat risked causing shortages.

"Demand for drinking water in Kent and Sussex has reached record levels in June - with customers using a similar amount of water as in the drought last year. We have been left with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers within our Kent and Sussex supply areas until further notice. We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both essential uses and to protect the environment," the company said in a statement.

Households are banned from watering gardens, washing cars, patios and boats and filling swimming and paddling pools, the statement read.

The usual level of water consumption in the region is 540 million liters (142 million gallons) per day, but the ongoing heat wave has now elevated this figure to 650 million liters on average, which has led to interruptions in water supply, the company added.

In the first half of June, the temperature in the south of the UK rose above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The hot weather is expected to continue across England in the coming days, with temperatures reaching 28 degrees Celsius in London. In addition, this week, a number of schools in the south of England were closed due to water cuts.

Related Topics

Weather Water Drought Company Heat Wave London United Kingdom June From Million

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

31 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

45 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

46 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.