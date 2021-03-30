UK Welcomes Canadian, Australian Sanctions Against Russia Over Crimean Bridge - Raab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United Kingdom welcomes the decision of Canada and Australia to impose sanctions against Russia over construction of the Crimean Bridge, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Canada and Australia imposed sanctions against several Russian individuals and for entities associated with the construction and operation of the Crimean Bridge that connects the peninsula with mainland Russia.

"The UK welcomes the sanctions by our Canadian and Australian allies to join the UK in responding to Russia's construction of the Kerch Bridge yet another example of Russia violating Ukraine's sovereignty," Raab said on Twitter.

In October, the European Union and the United Kingdom put two persons and four organizations on its sanctions list for their involvement in the construction of the Kerch Strait bridge.

They accused these individuals and entities of actions allegedly undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

After the reunification, Russia began building a railway bridge to connect the peninsula with the mainland. The bridge was formally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in December 2019.