UK Welcomes End Of Fighting In And Around Nagorno-Karabakh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:45 PM

UK welcomes end of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh

The United Kingdom (UK) has welcomed the fact that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to end the fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The United Kingdom (UK) has welcomed the fact that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to end the fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

A statement delivered by Nicola Murray, Deputy Head of Delegation, at the Organization for security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council on November 12, 2020 and issued by the UK government here on Friday said the UK welcomes the fact that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to end the fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is clear that with the increasing numbers of civilian casualties and displaced persons, as well as the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a ceasefire was urgently needed", the UK statement said.

It added that these actions would prevent further loss of life and will hopefully move the parties closer towards a fully negotiated settlement.

The statement further said as the fighting subsides and winter sets in, "we urge both parties to prioritise the humanitarian situation with a particular focus on the needs of women and children. Both the UNHCR and the ICRC should be given full access and support to provide much needed aid to civilians. We call on all parties to act responsibly and in good faith in enabling the urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance".

The UK reiterated its support for the OSCE Minsk Group as the primary format through which any final settlement is reached.

"Its Madrid Principles provide a strong basis for a lasting resolution of the conflict, and its structures provide the framework for their implementation. We urge all parties to work closely with the Co-Chairs in support of their efforts," the statement said.

