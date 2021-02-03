UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Welcomes Extension Of New START Nuclear Treaty Between Russia, US

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:12 PM

UK Welcomes Extension of New START Nuclear Treaty Between Russia, US

The UK government welcomed on Wednesday the decision to extend for another five years the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) signed between Russia and the United States, claiming that it is glad to see the nuclear deal and its robust mechanism continue

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The UK government welcomed on Wednesday the decision to extend for another five years the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) signed between Russia and the United States, claiming that it is glad to see the nuclear deal and its robust mechanism continue.

"The UK welcomes the decision to extend New START. We have long supported such an extension: we value New START for its contribution to strategic stability, transparency and building trust," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia and the United States exchanged notes on the completion of internal procedures required to extend the New START. The agreement is extended without amendments and additions for five years, until February 5, 2026.

The treaty, signed in 2010, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and contemplates on-site inspections to verify compliance.

"Building on the spirit of cooperation fostered by the extension of New START, we also support wider US efforts to engage on new arms control challenges," the Foreign Office spokesperson added.

The statement also said that the United Kingdom would continue to work with the US and its allies to address the issue of new strategic and other weapons systems not covered by any arms control agreement.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia Nuclear United Kingdom United States February Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

27 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

57 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Hope Probe will be first of 3 missions ..

1 hour ago

Hindu families return from India, accorded warm we ..

26 seconds ago

US Halts Lawsuit Accusing Yale University of Bias ..

27 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Seminar held to express solidar ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.