UK Welcomes Extension of New START Nuclear Treaty Between Russia, US

The UK government welcomed on Wednesday the decision to extend for another five years the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) signed between Russia and the United States, claiming that it is glad to see the nuclear deal and its robust mechanism continue

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The UK government welcomed on Wednesday the decision to extend for another five years the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) signed between Russia and the United States, claiming that it is glad to see the nuclear deal and its robust mechanism continue.

"The UK welcomes the decision to extend New START. We have long supported such an extension: we value New START for its contribution to strategic stability, transparency and building trust," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia and the United States exchanged notes on the completion of internal procedures required to extend the New START. The agreement is extended without amendments and additions for five years, until February 5, 2026.

The treaty, signed in 2010, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and contemplates on-site inspections to verify compliance.

"Building on the spirit of cooperation fostered by the extension of New START, we also support wider US efforts to engage on new arms control challenges," the Foreign Office spokesperson added.

The statement also said that the United Kingdom would continue to work with the US and its allies to address the issue of new strategic and other weapons systems not covered by any arms control agreement.