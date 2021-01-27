UK Welcomes Extension of New START Treaty Between US, Russia - Foreign Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The United Kingdom welcomed the extension of between the United States and Russia, a Foreign Office representative told Sputnik Wednesday.

"We welcome the US proposal to extend the duration of the START treaty with Russia. The treaty has made an important contribution to strategic stability, transparency and confidence-building. We support the continuation of the treaty and its robust verification mechanism," the representative said.

Hours earlier, Russia's upper house ratified the agreement's extension the day after the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden respectively, agreed on the extension in their first official phone call.

Immediately upon taking office, the Biden administration signaled its intention to extend the nuclear arms reduction treaty, reversing a policy of evasion and protraction by the previous occupant of the Oval Office.

The extension comes at the 11th hour, since the treaty was set to expire on February 5 of this year.