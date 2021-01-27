UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Welcomes Extension Of New START Treaty Between US, Russia - Foreign Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

UK Welcomes Extension of New START Treaty Between US, Russia - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The United Kingdom welcomed the extension of between the United States and Russia, a Foreign Office representative told Sputnik Wednesday.

"We welcome the US proposal to extend the duration of the START treaty with Russia. The treaty has made an important contribution to strategic stability, transparency and confidence-building. We support the continuation of the treaty and its robust verification mechanism," the representative said.

Hours earlier, Russia's upper house ratified the agreement's extension the day after the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden respectively, agreed on the extension in their first official phone call.

Immediately upon taking office, the Biden administration signaled its intention to extend the nuclear arms reduction treaty, reversing a policy of evasion and protraction by the previous occupant of the Oval Office.

The extension comes at the 11th hour, since the treaty was set to expire on February 5 of this year.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States February Agreement

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

20 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

35 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 hour ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 hour ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.