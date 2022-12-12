UK Welcomes Integration of Brazil, Germany, India, Japan to UN Security Council - Cleverly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday that the United Kingdom welcomes the expansion of the UN Security Council by including Brazil, Germany, India, Japan and African representation as permanent members.

"In fact, the UK wants to welcome Brazil, India, Japan and Germany as permanent members of the UN Security Council, alongside permanent African representation. Our aim is to uphold a historic shared achievement that benefits everyone," Cleverly said, delivering a speech on the priorities of the UK's foreign policy at the Foreign Office.

Expanding membership of the UN Security Council, which now includes five permanent and 10 non-permanent seats, has been on the agenda of the stalled UN reform for decades, with no tangible progress achieved.

In 2005, the G4 association was formed by Brazil, Germany, India and Japan, which are supporting each other's bids for permanent membership and suggesting options for a more inclusive and effective UN Security Council.