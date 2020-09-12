UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Welcomes Landmark Intra-Afghan Peace Talks In Doha

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

UK Welcomes Landmark Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Doha

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed on Saturday the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement that started earlier in the day in Doha, Qatar, in the hope that the process leads to stability and prosperity in Afghanistan

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed on Saturday the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement that started earlier in the day in Doha, Qatar, in the hope that the process leads to stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

"The people of Afghanistan deserve to live in peace and security. It is my fervent hope that today's peace talks lead to a more stable and prosperous future and I urge the parties to negotiate in good faith," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

In a separate statement, the UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also welcomed the start of Afghan peace talks, and called for both sides to seize the opportunity to end decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

"Today is a moment that I hope leads to real, positive change in Afghanistan. All sides need to seize this opportunity to work towards an inclusive and sustainable peace," Raab said.

As the third largest troop contributor to the NATO mission in Afghanistan, the UK has been supporting the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces with training, mentoring and financial assistance, and has pledged up to �750 million ($960 million) of humanitarian and development support over the last three years, the Foreign Office said.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have launched peace talks in the Qatari capital on Saturday following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process, which was agreed when the insurgent group and the United States signed a peace deal in February. The main topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system, and a range of social issues.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Prisoner Exchange Twitter Qatar Doha Lead United Kingdom United States February All Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive AED3 million in donations

16 minutes ago

Gold price falls Rs500 to Rs114,000 per tola 12 Se ..

33 seconds ago

Fake pesticides worth Rs 10.6 m seized, four outla ..

34 seconds ago

All educational institutions to be opened as per s ..

36 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai shines spotlight on innovative bes ..

45 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 95,287 COVID-19 t ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.