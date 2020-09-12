UK Welcomes Landmark Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Doha

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed on Saturday the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement that started earlier in the day in Doha, Qatar, in the hope that the process leads to stability and prosperity in Afghanistan

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed on Saturday the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement that started earlier in the day in Doha, Qatar, in the hope that the process leads to stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

"The people of Afghanistan deserve to live in peace and security. It is my fervent hope that today's peace talks lead to a more stable and prosperous future and I urge the parties to negotiate in good faith," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

In a separate statement, the UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also welcomed the start of Afghan peace talks, and called for both sides to seize the opportunity to end decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

"Today is a moment that I hope leads to real, positive change in Afghanistan. All sides need to seize this opportunity to work towards an inclusive and sustainable peace," Raab said.

As the third largest troop contributor to the NATO mission in Afghanistan, the UK has been supporting the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces with training, mentoring and financial assistance, and has pledged up to �750 million ($960 million) of humanitarian and development support over the last three years, the Foreign Office said.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have launched peace talks in the Qatari capital on Saturday following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process, which was agreed when the insurgent group and the United States signed a peace deal in February. The main topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system, and a range of social issues.