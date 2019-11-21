UrduPoint.com
UK Welcomes Moscow's Return Of Ships Involved In Kerch Strait Incident To Kiev

Thu 21st November 2019

UK Welcomes Moscow's Return of Ships Involved in Kerch Strait Incident to Kiev

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The United Kingdom welcomes Russia's return of three vessels involved in the last year's incident in Kerch Strait to Ukraine, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United Kingdom welcomes Russia's return of the 3 Ukrainian vessels. This is long overdue," the representative the statement says.

In November 2018, three Ukrainian ships breached a Russian border, entered the temporarily closed Russian maritime area moving toward Kerch Strait and refused to comply with the demands of the Russian authorities. The ships and crew were detained. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the incident a provocation. The crew of the ships was transferred to Ukraine on September 7 as part of a simultaneous release of detainees.

