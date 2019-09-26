UrduPoint.com
UK Welcomes Russia's Adoption Of Paris Climate Agreement - Embassy

The UK Embassy in Moscow has hailed Russia for adopting the Paris Agreement on climate change and is looking forward to further cooperation within the framework of the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in London, the diplomatic mission said on Thursday

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, officially making Russia party to the deal, which by Russian law has no provisions requiring ratification from the legislature. The Paris Climate Agreement is now binding for 186 countries.

"We support Russia's actions of ratifying the Paris Agreement! Working together on climate change is important not only for the United Kingdom and Russia, but for our entire planet.

We will be glad to further cooperate in the framework of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties, which will be held in London in 2020," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The Paris Agreement, seen as a major international deal on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The pact, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, the United States announced its withdrawal from the agreement.

