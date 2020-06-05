UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Welcomes Russia's Participation In Vaccine Summit, Hopes For Contributions - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:39 PM

UK Welcomes Russia's Participation in Vaccine Summit, Hopes for Contributions - Embassy

The UK is glad that Russia took part in Global Vaccine Summit 2020, and hopes for the allocation of contributions by Moscow, the UK embassy said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The UK is glad that Russia took part in Global Vaccine Summit 2020, and hopes for the allocation of contributions by Moscow, the UK embassy said on Friday.

"We are glad that Russia was able to take part in the summit.

We hope for future financial contributions," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that countries should cooperate to develop together a vaccine against COVID-19 and ensure that everyone will have access to it.

Earlier this week, the UK hosted via a teleconference Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance's third donor-pledging conference that gathered over 30 countries, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization. Donors have secured $8.8 billion in contribution to Gavi. Within this context, Gavi launched a new financing option to help vaccine manufacturers produce enough COVID-19 vaccines, once they have been developed, and to ensure that developing countries have access to them.

Related Topics

UK World Moscow Russia Alliance 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

56 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

Elimination of drug dealers among top priorities o ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine protesters vent anger over police scandals ..

2 minutes ago

US launches first Taliban air strikes since Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

China Plans to Build Brand New Long March-11A Soli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.