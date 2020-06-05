The UK is glad that Russia took part in Global Vaccine Summit 2020, and hopes for the allocation of contributions by Moscow, the UK embassy said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The UK is glad that Russia took part in Global Vaccine Summit 2020, and hopes for the allocation of contributions by Moscow, the UK embassy said on Friday.

"We are glad that Russia was able to take part in the summit.

We hope for future financial contributions," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that countries should cooperate to develop together a vaccine against COVID-19 and ensure that everyone will have access to it.

Earlier this week, the UK hosted via a teleconference Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance's third donor-pledging conference that gathered over 30 countries, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization. Donors have secured $8.8 billion in contribution to Gavi. Within this context, Gavi launched a new financing option to help vaccine manufacturers produce enough COVID-19 vaccines, once they have been developed, and to ensure that developing countries have access to them.