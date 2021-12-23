UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:52 PM

UK Welcomes Russia's Willingness to Enter Talks on Security in January - Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) London welcomes Moscow's willingness to resume talks on security and deescalating tensions around Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"The only way out of the current situation for Russia is through dialogue and I welcome the fact that Russia has signalled it is willing to enter talks in January," she said.

At the same time, Truss insisted that any Russian incursion in Ukraine will be met with coordinated Western sanctions and condemned the Kremlin's "aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric against Ukraine and NATO."

More Stories From World

