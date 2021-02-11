UK Welcomes US' Sanctions Against Myanmar Coup Leaders - Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) London supports the United States' initiative to sanction leaders of the recent military coup in Myanmar and is looking into implementing similar measures, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced approving an executive order that allows sanctions to be immediately imposed on the coup leaders. The first round of targets was said to be announced later this week.

"The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account.

The UK welcomes [President Biden's] steps today to send a strong message to the military regime. [The United Kingdom] is urgently looking at further measures under our own sanctions regimes," Raab tweeted.

Last week, hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest.