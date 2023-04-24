UrduPoint.com

UK, Western Partners Impose Further Sanctions Against Iran - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union have announced new sanctions against Iranian authorities in connection with alleged human rights violations, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Monday.   

"The UK, US and EU are today announcing further sanctions on Iranian regime officials responsible for human rights violations, including from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," the statement read.

The UK's latest sanctions are targeting four IRGC commanders, namely Mohammad Nazar Azimi, Habib Shahsavari, Mohsen Karimi and Ahmad Kadem, allegedly responsible for opening fire on unarmed protesters, resulting in numerous deaths, including children, as well as the arbitrary detention and torture of activists.

Under the sanctions, those on the list will not be able to visit the UK, and their assets in the UK will be frozen, according to the statement.

Since October 2022, the UK has imposed sanctions on over 70 Iranian officials and entities, "with the total number of Iran-related designations amounting to more than 300," the statement added. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in its entirety, the Iranian Prosecutor General and the Morality Police have all been subject to sanctions.

