PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The United Kingdom, the country where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is currently imprisoned, is above Russia in the World Press Freedom Index, an annual ranking by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published on Tuesday showed.

Russia is also below Ukraine in the ranking, although Kiev is often criticized for targeting reporters.

Norway is atop RSF's list with an index of 7.84 � a smaller score corresponds to greater press freedom. Norway is followed by Finland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The UK, with an index of 22.93, fell from 33rd to 35th place this year, while the country's index increased by 0.70.

"Despite the UK co-hosting a Global Conference for Media Freedom and assuming the role of co-chair of the new Media Freedom Coalition, the UK's domestic press freedom record remained cause for concern throughout 2019," RSF said.

The organization cited "a disproportionate prison sentence of 50 weeks for breaking bail" for Assange as one of the reasons behind the UK's position in the ranking.

"The [UK] Home Secretary [Priti Patel] gave the green light to the court to consider the US' extradition request, and Assange remained in custody at the high security Belmarsh Prison despite widespread international concern for his health and treatment, including by the UN Special Rapporteur for Torture [Nils Melzer]," RSF said.

The Assange case is also mentioned in the RSF report on press freedom in the United States, which is occupying the 45th spot in the ranking.

"If he [Assange] is convicted, this would set a dangerous precedent for journalists who publish classified US government information of public interest moving forward," RSF said.

The report also said that physical assaults, arrests and the harassment of reporters continued in the US throughout 2019. Washington was also criticized for denying access to the White House for "specific journalists and news outlets."

VIOLENCE AGAINST JOURNALISTS IN UKRAINE

Ukraine is in 96th place for the ranking with an index of 32.52. RSF criticizes Kiev for the "lack of editorial independence" and a failure to combat impunity for crimes against reporters.

"Information warfare with Russia has had negative consequences that include bans on Russian media and social media, the blacklisting of foreign journalists and treason trials," RSF said.

The report said that not much has changed for the safety of journalists since President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to power.

"Concern continues to focus on access to information, news manipulation, violations of the confidentiality of sources, cyber-attacks, and excesses in the fight against fake news (including a proposed anti-disinformation law that would threaten press freedom)," the organization said.

RSF failed to mention the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine registered 75 cases of violence against journalists in 2019. Moreover, the country failed to punish those responsible for the killings of prominent journalists, namely Pavlo Sheremet and Oles Buzina. Sheremet and Buzina were killed in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Ukraine's long list of crimes against reporters includes the case of Kirill Vyshinsky from the local branch of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, who spent more than 400 days behind bars in Ukraine.

Moreover, many Russian tv channels have been banned in Ukraine since 2014.

Russia is occupying the 149th place in the ranking with an index of 48.92. The country is in the same place as in the 2019 edition of the World Press Freedom Index. RSF claims that the most challenging situation is in the regions of Crimea and the North Caucasus.

"Freelance journalists now risk being branded as "foreign agents," a label already placed on some media outlets and leading human rights NGOs," RSF said.

The report fails to mention that the corresponding bill was adopted in 2017 in response to the pressure on Russian media in the US � many politicians, including senators and congressmen, have accused the Russian media of meddling in the US presidential election, but did not cite any evidence.

China is in 177th place out of 180, and has an index of 78.48.

"President Xi Jinping has succeeded in imposing a social model in China based on control of news and information and online surveillance of its citizens," RSF said.

In addition to China, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Eritrea and Djibouti are also at the bottom of the ranking.

RSF has been publishing its reports annually since 2002. The organization accesses the situation for reporters in 180 countries and territories.