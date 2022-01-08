UK Will Develop Hypersonic Missiles to Compete With Russia - Chief of Defense Staff

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) UK Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin has announced his country's plans to develop hypersonic missiles to compete with Russia's growing military strength.

"We haven't (got them) and we must have," Radakin told the Times newspaper on late Friday.

He expressed concern over the escalating tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Radakin added that he had provided the cabinet with "military choices" to respond to a possible eruption of hostilities, without providing any more details.