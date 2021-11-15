UrduPoint.com

UK 'will Not Be Cowed By Terrorism' Says PM After Taxi Blast

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:35 PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said Britain would "not be cowed by terrorism" after a homemade bomb destroyed a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool, killing a passenger

"We will never give in to those who see to divide us with senseless acts," he told a Downing Street news conference as police probed the motive behind the attack.

