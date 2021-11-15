UK 'will not be cowed by terrorism' says PM after taxi blast

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said Britain would "not be cowed by terrorism" after a homemade bomb destroyed a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool, killing a passenger

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said Britain would "not be cowed by terrorism" after a homemade bomb destroyed a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool, killing a passenger.

"We will never give in to those who see to divide us with senseless acts," he told a Downing Street news conference as police probed the motive behind the attack.