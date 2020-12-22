UrduPoint.com
UK Will Not Close Schools Despite New COVID-19 Strain Fears - Education Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:50 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom will not shut down its schools despite the threat of a new COVID-19 strain spreading in some areas of the country, education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Monday.

Previously, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London and the southeastern part of the country would be under a lockdown over a new strain of the virus that is said to be more transmissible than the one previously circulating.

"As such there are no plans for schools to close, but the start of term will see a staggered roll-out of mass testing which will provide extra protection and reassurance.

It has rightly been a national priority for all pupils to return to school full-time and that's why we will continue to support local authorities, providers, school trusts, colleges and childcare settings to open and remain open next term," Williamson wrote in an article for The Telegraph newspaper.

Last week, the government ruled out extending the Christmas break, which started on December 19, with all classes resuming on January 4. A minor exception was made for secondary school students, who can have classes remotely until January 11.

The UK has confirmed a total of over 2 million cases, with 67,616 fatalities.

