LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United Kingdom has no plans to replicate the United States' entry ban on Schengen Area visitors since scientists do not deem it an effective measure to significantly affect the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced an entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited Europe 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the US. The 30-day ban takes effect at Friday midnight. The UK is exempt from the ban.

"It is not the current position of the UK, based on medical and scientific advice, that we should halt flights [with Europe]," the prime minister's spokesman said, as quoted by the Independent newspaper.

The UK's chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, echoed the statement.

"We haven't believed that that's the right thing to do. The advice we're getting is that there isn't evidence that interventions like closing borders or travel bans are going to have a material effect on the spread of the infection," Sunak told the BBC in an interview.

He also warned that the ban, despite the fact that the UK is exempt from it, could still affect the demand and supply side of the British economy.

The UK has so far confirmed 456 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths. In total, the EU and the UK jointly account for over 22,100 cases, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The number of cases in the US has surpassed 1,200, with 37 deaths, according to The New York Times.