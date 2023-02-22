UK Will Not Send Military to Ukraine - Parliamentary Under Secretary of State

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United Kingdom will not send troops to Ukraine, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty said on Wednesday.

Docherty is on a visit to Azerbaijan. Earlier in the day, he had a meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and discussed regional issues.

Sending UK military to Ukraine is unthinkable, as it would mean involving NATO in the conflict, Docherty said in a speech at ADA University.