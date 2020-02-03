UK Will Refuse to Adopt EU Standards, Rules in Trade Deal With Brussels - Johnson to Say

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The United Kingdom will not make any concessions to the European Union in upcoming trade negotiations and will also refuse to accept any Brussels-imposed standards and rules over competition, welfare spending and environmental standards, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce in a speech on Monday.

Johnson is expected to outline the UK's position as London and Brussels are set to begin 11 months of trade negotiations to ensure that a mutually beneficial deal between both parties is signed by the end of the Brexit transition period, which comes to an end on December 31.

"There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules," Johnson is expected to say.

In the prime minister's opinion, the UK will be able to maintain the highest possible standards in these areas, and potentially even outperform the EU.

Johnson will also state that the UK government is committed to reaching a free trade deal with the European Union that will be based upon existing deals that Brussels has signed with non-EU countries such as Canada.

"The choice is emphatically not 'deal or no deal'. The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada's - or more like Australia's," Johnson will say.

In any case, Johnson is expected to announce that the UK will flourish outside of the EU, and build stronger relations with the international community.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on Friday, completing a three-and-a-half year process that began with the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Until December 31, the UK will be subject to EU rules and regulations as part of a transition period that will give both parties 11 months to conclude a large number of agreements, including a free trade deal.