UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Will Remain Europe's Friend, Ally And 'number One Market': Johnson

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:57 PM

UK will remain Europe's friend, ally and 'number one market': Johnson

Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union provides "a new stability and a new certainty", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, adding UK-EU relations had sometimes been "fractious and difficult"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union provides "a new stability and a new certainty", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, adding UK-EU relations had sometimes been "fractious and difficult".

"We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed never let it be forgotten your number one market," he said at a press conference announcing the agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Market Agreement

Recent Stories

PFA seals bottles manufacturing unit over counterf ..

4 minutes ago

Merkel says 'confident' Brexit deal is 'good outco ..

4 minutes ago

Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah paid glowing trib ..

4 minutes ago

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Calls for Halt in Atta ..

4 minutes ago

Nepalese Ambassador Meets With Indian Army Chief A ..

13 minutes ago

New Bill From House Democrats Seeks $2,000 COVID-1 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.