UK Will Remain Europe's Friend, Ally And 'number One Market': Johnson
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:57 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union provides "a new stability and a new certainty", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, adding UK-EU relations had sometimes been "fractious and difficult".
"We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed never let it be forgotten your number one market," he said at a press conference announcing the agreement.