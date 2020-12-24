Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union provides "a new stability and a new certainty", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, adding UK-EU relations had sometimes been "fractious and difficult"

"We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed never let it be forgotten your number one market," he said at a press conference announcing the agreement.