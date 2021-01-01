UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Will Remain EU's Friend, Ally After Brexit - Macron

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:20 AM

UK Will Remain EU's Friend, Ally After Brexit - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The United Kingdom will remain the friend and ally of the European Union after completing its withdrawal from the union, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

On Thursday, the transition period for the UK relations with the European Union came to an end. On December 24, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced that they had reached a deal on the future relations between the bloc and London.

"The United Kingdom will remain our neighbor as well as friend and ally.

This decision to leave Europe, Brexit, was a product of the European confusion as well as multiple lies and false promises. But I want to be clear today: our destiny is primarily in Europe," Macron said in his New Year address on Thursday.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum. Until the end of 2020, the UK is subject to EU rules and regulations as part of the transition period.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe European Union London United Kingdom Brexit January December 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

4 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

3 hours ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

4 hours ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

4 hours ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.