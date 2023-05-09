UK Will Seek to Create Coalition of Nations to Help Ukraine Rebuild - Cleverly

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The United Kingdom will use an upcoming conference in London to form a coalition of nations to help Ukraine rebuild once the conflict with Russia is over, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

"The UK is very pleased to host on behalf of Ukraine the recovery conference where we will seek to build a coalition that will enable Ukraine to rebuild its country after this conflict has been concluded, after they regain their country back," Cleverly said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

London will host the international Ukraine Recovery Conference from June 21-22.

The UK is the second largest donor of military assistance to Ukraine, after the United States.