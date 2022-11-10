UrduPoint.com

UK Will Soon Provide Ukraine With About 1,000 Additional Surface-to-Air Missiles - London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 03:30 AM

UK Will Soon Provide Ukraine With About 1,000 Additional Surface-to-Air Missiles - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The United Kingdom will shortly provide Ukraine with some 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

"The Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that the UK will shortly complete the delivery of approximately 1,000 additional surface to air missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This comes in response to Ukrainian requests for more air defence capabilities, and the missiles will play a vital role in the provision of air defence for Ukraine and the protection of its critical infrastructure which is being continually targeted by Russia," the ministry said on the website.

The ministry added that the missiles "can be used in conjunction with existing Armed Forces of Ukraine capabilities," adding that the equipment for the delivery will include missiles and launchers capable of destroying air targets, such as drones and cruise missiles.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday that Paris will supply Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers in the coming weeks.

"We will deliver these in the coming weeks. So far, we have provided other types of artillery (systems) of the previous generation - TRF1 howitzers," Lecornu said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI.

Earlier in the month, French media reported that Paris was planning to send 20 Bastion armored carriers to Ukraine and up to 12 Caesar howitzers that had been originally produced for Denmark. France has already given Ukraine 18 Caesar howitzers.

Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10 in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, causing massive power outages.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia France Paris Wallace United Kingdom Denmark October November Media

Recent Stories

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

3 hours ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

3 hours ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

3 hours ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

3 hours ago
 Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch ..

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

3 hours ago
 Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proo ..

Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.