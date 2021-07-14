UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Willing To Work With Taliban If They Share Power In Afghanistan - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

UK Willing to Work With Taliban If They Share Power in Afghanistan - Defense Minister

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that the British government will work with the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) should they share power in Afghanistan and abide by international rules

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that the British government will work with the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) should they share power in Afghanistan and abide by international rules.

"Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK Government will engage with it," Wallace was quoted as saying in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants has been on the rise since troops from the US-led NATO coalition began to withdraw. The Taliban intensified advances in the country's northern parts, in particular, and succeeded in seizing large rural areas.

Last week, the radical movement claimed to have established control over nearly half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts, a statement refuted by Kabul.

According to the news outlet, Wallace admitted that the prospect of the UK working with a group responsible for the deaths of 457 UK military would be controversial, but claimed that all peace processes require coming to terms with the enemy.

He also appealed for both the Taliban and the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani to show leadership and bring the country together after decades of armed conflict.

"You have to be a partner for peace otherwise you risk isolation. Isolation led them (the Taliban) to where they were last time," Wallace stressed, arguing that what they desperately want is international recognition.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that the majority of the UK troops and military personnel have already withdrawn from Afghanistan, but pledged to continue supporting Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Militants Prime Minister Russia Wallace United Kingdom Ashraf Ghani All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Operation against spurious drugs manufacturers' un ..

1 minute ago

Paris Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rally Agains ..

1 minute ago

Russian Fighter Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane RC-135 ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 26 more lives, infects 1,420 other ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner for reviewing arrangements to deal wi ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesian consul general visits Binoria Universit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.