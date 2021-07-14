UK Willing to Work With Taliban If They Share Power in Afghanistan - Defense Minister

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that the British government will work with the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) should they share power in Afghanistan and abide by international rules

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that the British government will work with the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) should they share power in Afghanistan and abide by international rules.

"Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK Government will engage with it," Wallace was quoted as saying in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants has been on the rise since troops from the US-led NATO coalition began to withdraw. The Taliban intensified advances in the country's northern parts, in particular, and succeeded in seizing large rural areas.

Last week, the radical movement claimed to have established control over nearly half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts, a statement refuted by Kabul.

According to the news outlet, Wallace admitted that the prospect of the UK working with a group responsible for the deaths of 457 UK military would be controversial, but claimed that all peace processes require coming to terms with the enemy.

He also appealed for both the Taliban and the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani to show leadership and bring the country together after decades of armed conflict.

"You have to be a partner for peace otherwise you risk isolation. Isolation led them (the Taliban) to where they were last time," Wallace stressed, arguing that what they desperately want is international recognition.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that the majority of the UK troops and military personnel have already withdrawn from Afghanistan, but pledged to continue supporting Kabul.