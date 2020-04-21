UK Woman Jailed for 4 Months After Deliberately Coughing at Officers During Arrest- Police

A 39-year-old woman, Charlene Merrifield, has been sentenced to four months in prison in the United Kingdom after she intentionally coughed at police officers during her arrest on suspicion of affray, Northumbria Police said in a press release on Tuesday

"Merrifield has been jailed for more than four months after the unsavoury incident in Hebburn earlier this month. A top cop has condemned the 'appalling' behaviour of a woman who intentionally coughed at officers [in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic] as she was being arrested," the press release said.

According to the press release, citing Chief Inspector Nicola Wearing, this case should show how seriously offenses of this nature are taken in the light of the spread of COVID-19.

Merrifield was detained by police in the town of Hebburn in South Tyneside, a metropolitan borough in Tyne and Wear in North East England, on 8 April following a report that a woman attempted to attack a man with a knife and caused damage to some vehicles.