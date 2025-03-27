London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Britain does not want to escalate trade wars, finance minister Rachel Reeves said Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced import tariffs on cars and auto parts.

The response came with London locked in talks with Washington over potentially securing a post-Brexit trade deal.

"We're not at the moment in a position where we want to do anything to escalate these trade wars," Reeves told Sky news.

"We are looking to secure a better trading relationship with the United States," she told the broadcaster, adding that the Labour government was "in extensive talks" with the Trump administration over securing a trade deal.

Trump on Wednesday announced steep tariffs on the auto sector, provoking threats of retaliation from trading partners ahead of further promised trade levies next week.

"What we're going to be doing is a 25 percent tariff on all cars that are not made in the United States," Trump said, as he signed the order in the Oval Office.

The duties take effect at 12:01 am (0401 GMT) on April 3 and impact foreign-made cars and light trucks. Key automobile parts will also be hit within the month.

The UK trade body for the auto sector urged the United States and Britain to strike a deal that avoids Trump's "disappointing" tariffs on foreign-made cars.

"The industry urges both sides to come together immediately and strike a deal that works for all," Mike Hawes, chief executive at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said in a statement late Wednesday.

"The UK and US auto industries have a long-standing and productive relationship, with US consumers enjoying vehicles built in Britain by some iconic brands, while thousands of UK motorists buy cars made in America," Hawes noted.

He said that "rather than imposing additional tariffs, we should explore ways in which opportunities for both British and American manufacturers can be created as part of a mutually beneficial relationship, benefitting consumers and creating jobs and growth across the Atlantic."

Britain's car-making industry is dominated by foreign players, including Nissan, Peugeot-owner Stellantis and BMW which makes the Mini.

The majority of their UK-produced vehicles are for export, mostly to the European Union.

Speaking at the end of January, Hawes said the United States was "an important market" for UK-produced luxury brands such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce, adding that this allowed for "a greater opportunity to absorb" tariffs.