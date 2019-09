UK Work, Pensions Secretary Resigns Amid Purges in Conservative Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) UK Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd resigned on Saturday after several Conservative Party members got expelled for their views on Brexit.

"I have resigned from Cabinet and surrendered the Conservative Whip.

I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled. I have spoken to the PM and my Association Chairman to explain. I remain committed to the One Nation values that drew me into politics," Rudd said on Twitter.