MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The United Kingdom is working continuously to identify British nationals who are stuck in coronavirus-affected Wuhan, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, adding that the UK hoped to bring them home as soon as possible.

"We've been working tirelessly in Foreign Office, we've been working with the Department of Health, I've been working flat out, 24/7 to try and make sure that we can identify British nationals in Wuhan," Raab said at a press conference.

He added that the United Kingdom aimed to fly British people out of the virus-affected regions of China but "this depends on the decisions taken by the Chinese government.

"

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December. It has since spread within China and to more than a dozen other countries. The illness has already killed 170 people in China and infected more than 7,700 others. No cases have been registered in the UK's territory, according to the latest information, but the infection was detected in nearby France and Germany.