UK Working Round The Clock To Resettle 'Eligible' Afghan Refugees - Home Minister

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) UK Home Minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday that her ministry is working round the clock to resettle Afghan nationals seeking refuge in the country after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seized power in the Central Asian nation following the withdrawal of the US-led military coalition.

"Staff @UKHomeOffice are working round the clock in what are extremely difficult circumstances to make sure we resettle more of those eligible more quickly. And I will be keeping you updated on this progress in the days ahead," Patel said in a series of comments published on Twitter.

She stressed, however, that vital national security checks needed to keep people in Britain safe will not be compromised, so "anyone who fails these checks will be refused entry to the UK."

According to Patel, 2,000 Afghan nationals who worked for the UK troops in Afghanistan have been resettled in the UK alongside their families since June, taking the total number to 3,300 since 2013.

The UK government, which had already withdrawn its military personnel from Afghanistan, deployed 900 troops and Home Office staff to Kabul to help evacuate the British diplomatic staff and Afghan collaborators.

The Islamist movement's offensive started as soon as the US-led NATO coalition began to leave the country in accordance with a deal between the Trump administration and the Taliban in February 2020 that was later upheld by President Joe Biden.

The UK parliament will be recalled from its summer recess on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, amid criticism from some Conservative and opposition lawmakers who see the withdrawal of the troops as a betrayal of the Afghan people.

