UK Working 'Tirelessly' To Secure Return Of Dual Citizen From Iran - Foreign Minister

Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:05 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that her government was "working tirelessly" to secure the return of UK-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from Iran, where she is being held since 2016 on suspicion of plotting against the Iranian government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that her government was "working tirelessly" to secure the return of UK-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from Iran, where she is being held since 2016 on suspicion of plotting against the Iranian government.

"Today marks 2,000 days since Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's cruel separation from her family ... We are working tirelessly to secure her return home to her family," Truss said in a statement released by the Foreign Office.

In April 2016, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Thomson Reuters Foundation employee at the time, was arrested in Iran on suspicion of plotting against the Iranian government. Sentenced to five years behind bars, she was released from prison and put under house arrest in March 2020 on COVID-19 grounds.

In March this year, after her prison term expired, Iranian authorities released her from house arrest and had her ankle tag removed, but did not allow her to return to the UK claiming that she could face further charges.

A month later, dual citizen Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to another year in prison on charges of "propaganda activities against the regime."

The UK foreign secretary said she had "pressed" her Iranian counterpart, Amir Abdollahian, on the ongoing detention of Zaghari-Ratcliffe when they both met in New York on Monday on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

