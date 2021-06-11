UK Working to Empower Female Contribution to Environmental Protection - Delegation to OSCE

The United Kingdom is actively promoting female participation in the effort to preserve the environment and climate, Justin Addison, a member of the British Delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The United Kingdom is actively promoting female participation in the effort to preserve the environment and climate, Justin Addison, a member of the British Delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has said.

The British official is among the participants of the second preparatory meeting of the 29th OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum, which has been taking place on Thursday and Friday in Stockholm.

"For example, we are supporting the 'Women Negotiator Mentoring Initiative' to level the playing field between women and men in international climate negotiations. We have joined the Clean Energy education and Empowerment Initiative to advance women's participation in the clean energy revolution and enable greater gender diversity in the clean energy professions," Addison said, as quoted by the British delegation.

The UK representative noted that his country was also collecting information on effects of climate change, citing the need to have a more informed "gender-responsive and inclusive policy-making and planning."

The Economic and Environmental Forum is an annual OSCE event dedicated to facilitating dialogue on economic and environmental matters. The event consists of two preparatory meetings and the concluding meeting, which this year is expected to take place in Prague on September 9-10.