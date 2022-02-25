UK Working With Allies to Disconnect Russia From SWIFT - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The UK is working with its allies on the possibility to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international financial system over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, the UK Foreign Office said.

"The UK is working with allies to exclude Russia from the SWIFT financial system," the Foreign Office said in a statement on late Thursday.

"We will not rest until Russia's economy has been degraded and Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity restored," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added.