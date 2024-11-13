UK Writer Samantha Harvey Wins 2024 Booker Prize
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) ritish writer Samantha Harvey on Tuesday won the 2024 Booker Prize, a prestigious English-language literary award, for her novel tracking six astronauts in space for 24 hours.
Harvey's "Orbital" follows astronauts from Japan, Russia, the United States, Britain and Italy aboard the International Space Station and touches on mourning, desire and the climate crisis.
A record five women were in the running for the £50,000 ($64,500) prize which was announced at a glitzy ceremony in London.
The prize is seen as a talent spotter of Names not necessarily widely known to the general public.
The Booker is open to works of fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or Ireland between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.
Recent Stories
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks
NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety
Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes
Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day
OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..
More Stories From World
-
7-Eleven owner considers going private to avoid foreign buyout: reports22 minutes ago
-
US airman who leaked classified documents jailed for 15 years: media42 minutes ago
-
Chile's 'transplant' footballers champion organ donation42 minutes ago
-
Trump shapes team ahead of White House return52 minutes ago
-
Divisions on show as EU top team faces grilling52 minutes ago
-
UK writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker Prize1 hour ago
-
Trump presidency raises fresh conflict of interest concerns1 hour ago
-
Blinken in Brussels as Trump win raises alarm over Ukraine2 hours ago
-
7-Eleven owner considers going private to avoid foreign buyout: reports2 hours ago
-
US bans flights to Haiti after three jetliners hit by gunfire3 hours ago
-
Indonesia go Dutch in pursuit of World Cup dreams3 hours ago
-
Barcelona blitz St Poelten in Women's Champions League3 hours ago