Open Menu

UK Writer Samantha Harvey Wins 2024 Booker Prize

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM

UK writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker Prize

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) ritish writer Samantha Harvey on Tuesday won the 2024 Booker Prize, a prestigious English-language literary award, for her novel tracking six astronauts in space for 24 hours.

Harvey's "Orbital" follows astronauts from Japan, Russia, the United States, Britain and Italy aboard the International Space Station and touches on mourning, desire and the climate crisis.

A record five women were in the running for the £50,000 ($64,500) prize which was announced at a glitzy ceremony in London.

The prize is seen as a talent spotter of Names not necessarily widely known to the general public.

The Booker is open to works of fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or Ireland between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

Related Topics

Russia London Ireland Italy United Kingdom Japan United States September October Women From

Recent Stories

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

10 minutes ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

20 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

12 hours ago
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

12 hours ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

12 hours ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

12 hours ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

13 hours ago
 OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocid ..

OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon

13 hours ago
 Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop ..

Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World