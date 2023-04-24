UrduPoint.com

UK Wrongly Assesses Hundreds Of Asylum Seeking Children As Adults - Charities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The UK Home Office mistakenly registers hundreds of asylum seeking children as adults based on a short visual assessment on arrival, placing them in adult accommodation and putting them at risk, according to a report by charities Helen Bamber Foundation, Humans for Rights Network and Asylum Aid published on Monday.

The organizations collected the information from 70 local authorities on young asylum seekers in the UK whose age is disputed since many of them are unable to show official identity documents.

"In 2022, 70 local authorities had 1,386 referrals to their (asylum-seeking) children's services department of young people who had been sent to adult accommodation/detention. Of the 1,386 referrals, two thirds (63%) were found to actually be children - meaning that in 2022, at least 867 children had been wrongly placed in adult accommodation or detention at significant risk," the report read.

The organizations added that these figures could be an underestimate as over 20 authorities had not responded to the requests.

Asylum seeking children face the real risk of harm when wrongly assessed as an adult and placed in adult accommodation with no supervision or special help, no access to education and no one to look after them, according to the report.

As a result of the wrong age assessment, children "as young as 14" had been placed in hotels and forced to share rooms with adults without any safeguards, the report said.

