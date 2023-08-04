UK, Zambia Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals - UK Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United Kingdom and Zambia have signed a "groundbreaking" memorandum of understanding on cooperation in mining of critical minerals, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday.

"The UK and Zambia have just signed a groundbreaking agreement on critical minerals that benefits both Brits and Zambians," Cleverly wrote on Twitter.

The memorandum is aimed to support investments between UK and Zambian businesses, create jobs and improve environmental standards and standards of living in Zambia, Cleverly was quoted as saying by the UK government.

In addition, the memorandum is expected to "lay the foundation for further UK support for the responsible mining of copper, cobalt and other metals essential to the global clean energy transition," the UK government's statement read.

"Together we will build a stronger, greener, more prosperous future for both countries, which benefits us all," Cleverly added.

Cleverly's trip to Zambia is the first visit by a UK foreign secretary to the country in over 30 years.