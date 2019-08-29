UrduPoint.com
UKIP Head Calls To Reject Brexit Deal As 'EU Membership In Disguise'

Thu 29th August 2019

UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Richard Braine told Sputnik on Thursday that any form of the withdrawal agreement between London and Brussels on Brexit must be rejected as, from his point of view, the deal meant continuation of UK membership in the bloc in another form

The United Kingdom still faces a deadlock over its possible withdrawal from the European Union. The deal, reached by London and Brussels last year, was rejected by the UK parliament, which eventually led to former Prime Minister Theresa May resigning. Despite the fact that the European Union has repeatedly stressed the deal was not a subject to further debates, new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a four-page letter to outgoing President of the European Council Donald Tusk stating his position on Brexit, particularly the need to change the provision on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

"Essentially the Withdrawal Agreement is the continuation of EU membership by other means. We must not allow that to happen to this country.

If that does happen, I assure you, it will not be the end of the issue and the fight will go on. Because the people in this country, who really understand this and really want to leave, are never going to give up. We're going to fight until we die," Braine said.

He stressed that Johnson may be trying to exert pressure on the European Union on the Brexit issue so that Brussels makes some concessions at the last moment.

"I really hope not but there is that danger. And the reason I say that's a danger is because almost every part of that Withdrawal Agreement is substantially contradictory to the vote to leave. There are so many things there that must not be agreed to," the UKIP leader added.

The UKIP party, headed by Nigel Farage, was at the forefront of the struggle for Brexit during the 2016 referendum on withdrawing the United Kingdom from the European Union. However, the party lost its positions after the voting and Farage's decision to leave it. Currently, Farage is heading the Brexit Party, which is also campaigning for leaving the bloc without a deal.

