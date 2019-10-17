UKIP Leader Calls New Brexit Deal 'Step Backwards'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Richard Braine on Thursday slammed the new Brexit deal, agreed by UK and EU negotiators, as a setback for the United Kingdom 's bid to leave the bloc.

"This is not a real Brexit, it is an agreement to abandon the benefits of actually leaving... this terrible deal looks like a step backwards in UKIP's long struggle to secure independence," he said.

Braine said that the two-year transition period "makes a mockery" of the exit process given that three years have already passed since the referendum on the withdrawal.

He added that the UK should not leave Northern Ireland tied to the European Union's customs area after the region's Democratic Unionist Party, an ally of the Conservatives in parliament, rejected it.

The compromise agreement has been endorsed by 27 EU leaders on Thursday. It also needs the approval of the EU and UK parliaments. The House of Commons will vote on it at a rare session on Saturday.