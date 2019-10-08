UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:21 PM

UKIP Rejects Johnson's 'Humiliating' Brexit Plan as Substitute for EU Membership

The UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Richard Braine, criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals as EU membership in disguise

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Richard Braine, criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals as EU membership in disguise.

"The proposal is not a deal, but a Treaty, a commitment disguised and substituted for the stifling restrictions of EU membership, which the British people directly rejected in the 2016 referendum," he said in a press release.

Instead of seeking EU concessions, Braine insisted, the United Kingdom should stop attempts aimed at securing a "humiliating 11th hour fake Brexit" deal and prepare for a no-deal exit on October 31.

"The tiny concessions which the Prime Minister has requested do not turn surrender into triumph. The only way to win this rigged game is to stop playing," he said.

Johnson said the EU-UK divorce terms laid out in his plan were very generous, but UK government sources told media that German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear to him earlier on Tuesday that a deal with Brussels was "overwhelmingly unlikely."

