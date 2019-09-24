UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Richard Braine told Sputnik that the national top court ruling qualifying parliament prorogation as unlawful came as no surprise, with the whole legal case being yet another attempt in a "long line of methods" to reverse the 2016 public vote to exit the European Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Richard Braine told Sputnik that the national top court ruling qualifying parliament prorogation as unlawful came as no surprise, with the whole legal case being yet another attempt in a "long line of methods" to reverse the 2016 public vote to exit the European Union

Earlier on Tuesday, the country's Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament from September 10 until October 14 was "unlawful, void and of no effect." Johnson's move, meanwhile, was meant to reduce chances for the legislature to stop a no-deal Brexit as the embattled prime minister seeks to take the country out of the bloc by the October 31 deadline with or without a deal.

"It's [the ruling] not altogether surprising. But people are fed up of seeing our Parliament standing in the way of what people voted for. Eighty five percent of MPs were elected on a manifesto that they would actually deliver a real Brexit. But of course many have committed to doing the opposite and undermining Brexit at every turn. This court case is just another example in a long line of methods designed to frustrate the will of the British people," Braine said.

He did not rule out that the government would try to appeal the decision, but "that may not get them anywhere although it may waste some time, if that's the goal.

"

"The more time we waste at this stage the better because that's our best hope of reaching the October 31st deadline and then having to actually leave the EU," the politician noted.

The UKIP leader went on to argue that a no-deal Brexit was actually the best option for the United Kingdom, since the country in this case would be free to swiftly strike trade deals with partners across the world upon its withdrawal.

"Parliament is going to do everything it possibly can to avoid that [a no-deal], but I think it's our best bet for a prosperous future. If we do exit under no deal then I'm certain that deals will come thick and fast afterwards. Deals of course not just with the EU but all over the world," he opined.

Yet, Braine warned that there was still a danger of a "resuscitation or dusting off of the terrible, terrible" deal agreed by the Theresa May government.

"So at this stage it's all up in the air. But the result today was a very disappointing result," he concluded.

Brexit, which has been postponed several times amid London's failure to internally negotiate the divorce terms, is now scheduled for October 31. Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the parliament until October 14 in late August in a bid to deliver Brexit by the deadline amid the wide backlash against the existing deal in parliament and absence of any plausible alternative.