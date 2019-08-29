UKIP Thinks Johnson Likely to Survive Potential Confidence Vote After Brexit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to survive a potential but highly doubtful vote of no confidence in case of a no-deal Brexit, and probably win the next snap general election, Richard Braine, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to survive a potential but highly doubtful vote of no confidence in case of a no-deal Brexit , and probably win the next snap general election , Richard Braine, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the opposition party leaders and lawmakers to support a Labour-led vote of no confidence in Johnson's government. The call appears to be a last-ditch attempt to prevent a no-deal exit after Johnson's move to suspend parliament in September days after in comes back from summer recess.

"Hopefully Boris Johnson recognizes that the survival of his own government and the survival of the Conservative party absolutely depends on a real true Brexit, which we voted for, being delivered. Obviously with a vote of no confidence there is the option of a general election, and by the time a general election occurs, well at this stage it can only really happen after we've left (the EU). So with the combination of leaving, followed by a general election, I think Johnson is very likely in those circumstances to win, and probably win strongly," Braine said.

At the same time, the politician expressed doubt that the opposition would be able to bring forward a vote of no confidence in the current UK government.

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth II approved Johnson's request to shut down the parliament starting from a day between September 9 and September 12 until October 14. This will leave the lawmakers just two weeks to pass any laws that would prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union. Notably, since coming to power in July, Johnson has vowed to pull the United Kingdom out of the European Union even if a withdrawal agreement is not secured.

The prime minister's decision to suspend the parliament has been met with criticism from other politicians. Particularly, the lower house speaker, John Bercow, said it was aimed at preventing the parliament from debating Brexit and "performing its duty in shaping a course for the country."

Johnson became the prime minister in July after his predecessor, Theresa May, resigned over her failure to push the Brexit deal agreed upon by London and Brussels through the UK parliament. Meanwhile, the European Union refuses to renegotiate the agreement.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29. However, the Brexit deadline was subsequently delayed until late October.